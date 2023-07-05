VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Shares Up 0.6%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05. 854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CID. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

