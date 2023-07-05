VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Shares Up 0.6%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05. 854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%.
The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
