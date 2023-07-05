VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. 2,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1786 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

(Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.