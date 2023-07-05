Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 199,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 972% from the previous session’s volume of 18,640 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $47.80.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $538.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,446,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,287 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

