Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading 12.2% Higher

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) shares traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 35,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 48,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

