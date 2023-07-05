Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.