Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 74.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 382,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VGI stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,259. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

