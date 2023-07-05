Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Vision Sensing Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Vision Sensing Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.