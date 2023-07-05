Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Short Interest Down 17.8% in June

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vivid Seats by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

SEATW opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

See Also

