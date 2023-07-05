Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.59 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.83 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00010258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,485.81 or 1.00051471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.22319171 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,164,535.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

