VVS Finance (VVS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $334,194.93

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $97.52 million and approximately $334,194.93 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,278,050,626,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,076,528,706,183 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

