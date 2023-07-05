Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.90

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJXFree Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.90 and traded as high as C$25.10. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.94, with a volume of 16,746 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.93.

Wajax (TSE:WJXFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.15. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$516.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 3.3221477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 39.76%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

