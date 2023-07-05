Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.90

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.90 and traded as high as C$25.10. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.94, with a volume of 16,746 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.93.

Wajax Announces Dividend

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.15. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$516.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 3.3221477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 39.76%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Recommended Stories

