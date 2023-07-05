Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $146.80. Walmart has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

