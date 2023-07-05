Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $158.24. 682,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,748. The stock has a market cap of $426.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

