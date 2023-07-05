Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

Featured Stories

