Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises approximately 2.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Watsco worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

