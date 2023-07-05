Wealth Architects LLC Acquires New Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.25. 446,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average is $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,549 shares of company stock worth $51,967,704 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

