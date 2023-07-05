Wealth Architects LLC Acquires Shares of 1,207 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $178.09. 757,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average is $173.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

