Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.72. 2,379,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,432,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.