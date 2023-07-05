Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 124,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 382,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 64,497 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 219,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.