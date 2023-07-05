Wealth Architects LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,964. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.21.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

