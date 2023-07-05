Wealth Architects LLC Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.14. 146,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,898. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

