Wealth Architects LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,673 shares of company stock valued at $107,165,591. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW traded down $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.70. 2,020,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,096. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

