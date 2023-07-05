Wealth Architects LLC Sells 105 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.51. 588,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,892. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

