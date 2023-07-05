Wealthspan Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,728 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.