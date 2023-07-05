Wealthspan Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VBR stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

