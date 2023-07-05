Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $77.00.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
