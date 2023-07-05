Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $854,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.44.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

