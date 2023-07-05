Wealthspan Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

