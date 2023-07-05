Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.44. 125,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,795,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wearable Devices

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wearable Devices stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Wearable Devices worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

