Wells Fargo & Company Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.