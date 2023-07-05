Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 27,070 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

