Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 3,466 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

