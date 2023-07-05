Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

