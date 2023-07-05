Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.