Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after purchasing an additional 422,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 179,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,237.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,667. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

