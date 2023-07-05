Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62,393 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $67.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.