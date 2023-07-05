Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

