Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.