Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 10,183 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,894,000 after purchasing an additional 576,573 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

