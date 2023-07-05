Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

