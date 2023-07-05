Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nucor by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after purchasing an additional 670,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

