Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

