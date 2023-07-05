West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 7,009 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 107,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,507. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

