West Michigan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 158.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $217.90. 142,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

