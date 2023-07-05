West Michigan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 3.5% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,689 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 335,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 730,779 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

