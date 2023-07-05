West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys 1,111 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

