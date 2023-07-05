West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys 6,555 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 114.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.53. 1,053,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,427. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.