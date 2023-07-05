West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after buying an additional 970,559 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,059 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. 248,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

