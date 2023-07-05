West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,108. The company has a market cap of $309.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average of $374.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.