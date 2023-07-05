West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.9 %

QCOM stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.83. 1,141,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

